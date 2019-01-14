Sheikh Hamdan sees Dubai as global creative powerhouse

Crown Prince of Dubai hails Dubai Future Foundation as a successful model to the world in term of innovation

Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has hailed Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) as a successful model to the world in term of innovation.

Sheikh Hamdan, also chairman of DFF, made the remarks as he visited Area 2071 at Emirates Towers in Dubai, where he reviewed a number of projects presented by government entities, as part of the Dubai 10X initiative.

“Developing government work in Dubai starts for preparing foundation of innovation and collaboration between government entities. Speeding up these process is the core of the Dubai 10X objectives,” he said.

“We are determined to become a world pioneer in designing services that stimulate the future and meet people’s needs with the highest efficiency. Dubai will be the centre of launching creative ideas never seen before.”

He added: “Our journey towards the future doesn’t know the impossible. We want Dubai to be a destination of creative minds and a source of futuristic ideas.”

During the visit, he approved 16 projects out of 45 aimed to develop government services in Dubai as part of the 10X initiative while also launching a platform to follow up the implementation of the initiative within 24 months.