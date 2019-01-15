Revealed: the most liked Instagram post ever

The previous Instagram record was held by celebrity Kylie Jenner, whose charming photo announcing her baby Stormi in February last year was liked 18 million times.

This might be the most popular egg in history.

A picture of a plain, brown egg garnered more than 37 million likes on Instagram as of early Tuesday morning, becoming the platform’s most-liked post ever. It was first posted on Jan. 4 by an account called @world_record_egg.

It isn’t clear why the egg was posted or whether there’s any deeper meaning to the post.

Jenner didn’t take the defeat lying down. She responded with her own post, cracking an egg on the street, which quickly got more than 16 million views. “Take that little egg,” she wrote.