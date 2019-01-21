Now your playlists can be waiting for you on Emirates flights

The syncing capability is currently available on over 100 Emirates Boeing 777 aircraft and will be made available progressively across the entire fleet, including A380 aircraft in the coming months.

Emirates introduces new function on its app to allow passengers to create playlists ahead of their flight and sync it to their seats

Emirates has introduced an innovative new function on its app to allow customers to create bespoke playlists ahead of their flight and sync it to their seats once on board.

Passengers can now plan their trip more effectively, and maximise their onboard experience by using the Emirates app to browse the expansive entertainment catalogue at any time, the airline said in a statement.

ice, Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment has reached a new milestone of over 4,000 channels of on-demand entertainment. The catalogue includes over 1,000 movies, more than any other airline, popular television box sets, tens of thousands of music tracks, podcasts and games.

Sir Tim Clark, president, Emirates Airline said: “In keeping with our ‘Fly Better’ promise, our teams work tirelessly to provide ever better world-class travel experiences.

"Every detail is carefully considered as we continually enhance and develop innovative products and services for our customers. This latest functionality on the Emirates app elevates the customer experience even before they step onto the aircraft.

"Our customers can now browse the unmatched content on offer and create personal entertainment playlists at their leisure, and once comfortably settled in their seats on board, they simply sync and press play.”

The Emirates app is a one-stop travel companion allowing customers to book flights, hotels, car rentals, tours and attractions. In addition to the ice catalogue, travellers can browse through their flight’s menus and wine lists up to a month before the departure date.

The Emirates app is free to download on iOS or Android devices.