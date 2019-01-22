Etisalat becomes first MidEast company to break $10b brand portfolio value

Etisalat has become the first Middle East group to break the $10 billion barrier in terms of wider portfolio value, the company announced on Tuesday.

With the achievement, Etisalat won the “most valuable portfolio brand” title from brand consultancy Brand Finance.

Around the world, Etisalat’s portfolio includes brands such as Etisalat Misr, Mobily, Ufone, Maroc Telecom, PTCL and Etisalat Afghanistan, and in the last year has seen 8 percent growth.

For the second consecutive year, Etisalat also retained its positon as the most valuable consumer brand in the Middle East and Africa.

"We are proud to achieve the recognition as the most valuable portfolio brand and the first Middle Eastern brand to break the $10 billion barrier in terms of wider portfolio value in the MENA region,” said Saleh Abdullah Al Abdooli, CEO of Etisalat Group. “Thanks to the UAE leadership’s support, vision and encouragement that helped Etisalat achieve this significant milestone surpassing some of the top renowned regional brands."

Etisalat attributes its success in 15 markets to its efforts to develop customer loyalty programmes, sports sponsorship commitments and in using digital technology to empower societies.

“It is a real testament to the leadership of the UAE that Emirati brands are leading the charge for the Middle East amongst the world’s most valuable brands,” said Brand Finance CEO David Heigh.