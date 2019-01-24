India leads world in mobile streaming users

Indian mobile users tipped their global peers when it came to spending time on watching video streaming on various Apps in 2018

Indian mobile users tipped their global peers when it came to spending time on watching video streaming on various Apps in 2018, according to a latest global report on mobile user trend.

Mobile users from Brazil and the US followed Indian users in terms of hours spent watching video streaming last year.

“Total time spend on video streaming apps per device will grow by 110 percent from 2016 to 2019, ”according to the ‘State of Mobile in 2019’ report by App Annie, a leading global app analytics and market data providing firm.

India also witnessed an explosion of sessions growth in Food and Drink apps last year, registering a 120 percent growth from the 2016 level, the report said.

“Consumers around the world ‘sourced’ food and drinks through apps 130 percent more often in 2018 than in 2016. India witnessed the strongest growth of 900 percent in food delivery apps during this period” the report said.

In view of the massive uptick in mobile apps usage, industry analyst estimate that App store consumer spend in 2019 will surpass $120 billion globally, which will be about double the size of the global box office market.

The App Annie report said India continues to be among the fastest-growing mobile app markets in the world, with downloads registering an impressive 165 percent in the last two years.

In terms of absolute downloads, India trails only China in app downloads.

According to the ‘State of Mobile in 2019’ report, an average Indian user has about 68 apps on their smartphone, though they use only about 35 of it on a monthly basis.

Social communication and video apps topped the list, with Facebook-owned apps topping India’s app downloads.

South Korea topped the list of countries, with 105 apps installed per user device.

“Many emerging markets, such as India and the Philippines, are mobile-first with consumers using mobile as their primary access point to the internet,” the App Annie report sad.

Globally, the top 10 downloaded apps in 2018 were Facebook, Messenger, UC Browser, WhatsApp, SHAREit, TikTok, Bigo Live, Hotstar, Truecaller, and MX player.

App downloads exceeded 194 billion globally last year, posting a 35 percent growth from 2016. Time spent also grew 50 percent in two years, the report said.

According to the App Annie report, food delivery apps were also in high demand in Canada and the US, where the category grew 255 percent and 175 percent respectively.

Uber Eats and Zomato emerged as the top two food delivery apps worldwide, the report said.

Though India is also a growing mobile games market, in terms of spends on game the country trails far below China, Japan and South Korea.

India’s top five games by MAUs (monthly active users) were Ludo King, Candy Crush Saga, PUBG, Clash of Clans, and Doodle Army 2, according to the report.

The report said emerging markets witnessed significant growth in overall app downloads, despite the US market witnessing a slow down.

“As markets enter the early stages of mobile maturity, they see strong download numbers driven by new mobile device owners discovering and experimenting with new apps,” App Annie said.