Dubai's du creates happiness and tolerance department

Telco's move follows the declaration by the President of the UAE that 2019 will be the Year of Tolerance

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), the company behind telecoms operator du, is bringing happiness and tolerance under one banner with the creation of a new department.

Under the guidance of Dr Mansoor Habib, the newly appointed head of EITC Happiness & Tolerance, the revamped department will now include happiness, wellbeing and tolerance under one umbrella.

The move follows the declaration by Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, that 2019 will be the Year of Tolerance in the wake of the Year of Zayed.

EITC said it also aims to empower society and all individuals via targeted initiatives.

Habib said: "By establishing a dynamic corporate culture focused on the promotion of tolerating and accepting others, we will be able to dutifully acknowledge the inspiring visions bestowed upon us by the UAE’s forefathers and eliminate disparities between mind-sets and prejudices that prohibit diversity flourishing within the walls of our organisation.”

As an advocate for promoting happiness and tolerance, EITC will be one of the first semi-government companies to fulfil the government’s agenda for the two areas under one unified umbrella, it said.

Since joining du in 2009, Dr Mansoor Anwar has established two in-house staff clinics and a wellness department. Prior to this, he was the company’s senior director - employee wellness & happiness, with a focus on steering wellness programmes to boost employee welfare and productivity.