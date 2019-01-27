Facebook to merge Messenger, Instagram and Whatsapp

Facebook is working to integrate the backend of three of its messaging systems.

Facebook plans to merge messaging for its three services to create better interoperability

Facebook has announced plans to integrate it three messaging services - WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger - at the backend.

According to the BBC, the apps will remain as standalone offerings, but will be integrated in the back-end to make interaction between the three easier.

The integration will mean direction communication between each app will be possible.

Facebook has already begun work on the project, and is expected to have completed work by the end of this year or early 2020.

The project is reported to be backed by Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, who wants to improve the useability of services to remain competitive with offerings from competitors.