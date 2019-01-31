Osman Sultan, CEO, EITC, said Amer Kazim has been a valued member of the senior management team.

Amer Kazim will leave Dubai telecoms operator at end of Q1 to take up role with government-owned entity

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) today, better known as du, on Thursday announced the resignation of its chief financial officer, Amer Kazim.

The company said Kazim is leaving to take up a position with a Dubai government-owned organisation but will remain with EITC until the end of the first quarter of 2019 to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities.

Mohamed Al Hussaini, chairman, EITC, said: “On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to thank Amer Kazim for the substantial contribution he has made to the company.

"Amer has been instrumental in driving an important phase of growth for EITC through proven financial governance capabilities. We wish him well in his future career and appreciate his dedication and efforts.”

Osman Sultan, CEO, EITC added: “Since joining EITC five years ago, Amer Kazim has been a valued member of the senior management team and a key contributor to the execution of the company’s strategy.

"His strong financial acumen has meant that he has been fundamental to the continued successful delivery of shareholder value creation. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to Amer and I wish him every success in the years to come."

In November, EITC said its nine-month net profit rose 9.2 percent after paying the Federal royalty.

Net profits totalled AED1.41 billion ($380 million) for January to September while revenues increased by 4.8 percent to AED10.01 billion compared to the same period last year.