OPPO, a global smartphone brand, has announced it will make Dubai its new centre for operations in the Middle East and Africa region.

This is the brand's latest move in the region after announcing its plan to launch the R17 Series in Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

China-based OPPO said the opening of a second office in Dubai is part of its global growth strategy and recognises Dubai's "unique position as a regional nexus for business and technology innovation".

The new hub will be OPPO's base for Middle East's regional sales, distribution and marketing operations, as well as being a point from which OPPO will look to deepen technology partnerships with other private and public-sector entities.

It will also oversee OPPO's continued expansion in the Middle East with OPPO already evaluating a potential entry into markets like Saudi Arabia in 2019.

Over 200 million consumers around the world now use OPPO smartphones, and the company has expanded its business to over 30 countries.

The company first began offering products to consumers in select Middle East markets in 2015, later setting up a regional sales office in Cairo.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the region. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X smartphone in the UAE in September.

Andy Shi, president of OPPO Middle East and Africa, said: "The Gulf region is a particularly exciting market for us given the large youth population, the high level of mobile connectivity, and the public's enthusiasm for new technology experiences."

He added: "The UAE's combination of excellent infrastructure, open economic policies, and a strong talent pool make it an ideal hub from which to expand OPPO's business in the Gulf.

"In particular, Dubai is a vibrant multicultural city from which we can showcase the OPPO brand and better communicate with consumers from across the region and around the globe."

The company recently announced that it would raise its global R&D investments to around $1.43 billion in 2019.