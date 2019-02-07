US Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion to recreate hyperloop travel

US Expo 2020 pavilion – which will be comparable to the Guggenheim Museum in New York – will allow visitors to ‘experience’ various innovations that the United States has to offer.

The US Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion is being held under the theme of 'What Moves You'

The experiential pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will include a recreation of a hyperloop ride complete with the visuals, sounds and feel of an actual ride on the futuristic transport system, according to Greg Houston, the CEO of Pavilion USA 2020.

In an interview with Arabian Business, Houston said that the pavilion – which he compared to the Guggenheim Museum in New York – will allow visitors to ‘experience’ various innovations that the United States has to offer.

“When you first walk in, the ground floor will be all sorts innovations and things you have probably never heard of before. There will be displays and models,” he said.

“As you walk through, the first major thing you do is going to be to go through a long escalator that will take you to the very top of our walkway.

“There, you’ll enter the hyperloop pod,” he added. “It will be the first time anywhere in the world that you’re able to go through a hyperloop pod. These things will be designed to have the look, the feel, the sounds and the vibrations – what little vibrations there are – of a real hyperloop.”

Houston adds that that the experience is designed as a “virtual ride from Dubai to the United States” which exits into the US mobility pavilion.

The experience is the result of a partnership between Pavilion USA 2020 and California-based Virgin Hyperloop One.

The US pavilion is being held under the theme “What Moves You”, which will showcase American technology, culture and values, particularly in the field of mobility.

Mobility, he added, also includes topics such as financial and social mobility, rather than ‘traditional’ mobility such as automobiles, aircraft and trains. Other topics will include logistics and shipping.

“For us, mobility is so much more. The 'American Dream' is built on social mobility. That’s a fundamental export that the US puts forward,” he said, adding that financial mobility and financial technology will also be a key focus.

“That [financial technology] created mobility in whole new ways around the world,” he said. “Our pavilion is designed to take you through each one of those, and let you think about mobility in ways that you might not have seen it before and do it under the idea that America is always leading the world in mobility.

"That’s created mobility in whole new ways around the world. Our pavilion is designed to take you through each one of those, and let you think about mobility in ways that you might not have seen it before, and do it under the idea that America is always leading the world in mobility."