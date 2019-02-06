Digital vision: Dubai gov't reveals first 'paperless' journeys

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has initiated a three-year countdown for implementing the Dubai Paperless Strategy.

He also announced the first two fully digital and paperless customer journeys during a visit to the Smart Dubai headquarters, state news agency WAM reported.

The Dubai Paperless Strategy seeks to transform Dubai Government into a fully digital government in line with the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The two journeys, which were launched via Smart Dubai’s DubaiNow platform, the city’s one-stop shop for smart services, revolve around driving a vehicle in Dubai and relocating to a new house in the emirate.

"In February last year, we officially launched the Dubai Paperless Strategy right here at the Smart Dubai Office headquarters," said Sheikh Hamdan. "Today, at the same place, we look to the tremendous progress Smart Dubai has made, in collaboration with other government entities, which has materialised in the launch of the first two integrated experiences that usher in a new era of digital government services and propel Dubai to the fore in the field of smart city experiments."

He also launched the second phase of the Dubai Paperless Strategy, which includes four new customer journeys while directing eight government entities to begin implementing the Dubai Paperless Strategy - Dubai Courts, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Public Prosecution, Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dubai Health Authority, Community Development Authority, Dubai Airports, and Dubai Customs.

Sheikh Hamdan added: "Our success allows us to take this experiment from Dubai to the world, providing a unique living experience that makes the emirate a world-leading smart city, whose residents and visitors will be the happiest in the world."

Dr. Aisha bint Butti bin Bishr, director general of Smart Dubai, said: "Today, we set a new milestone on our journey to establish Dubai as one of the smartest cities in the world, in line with the directives of our wise leadership.

"We are on the cusp of a new era, where we prepare to move beyond traditional services, and embrace innovation and creativity to transform 1,600 smart services into 32 end-to-end individual and business journeys that adhere to the latest international standards and solutions in customer service.

"We look forward to achieving full digitalisation by the end of 2021, saving hundreds of hours for residents, visitors, and the government, as well as saving over 130,000 trees per year. This, in turn, boosts the emirate’s competitiveness, and stimulates economic growth."