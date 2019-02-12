Dubai royal signs deal with world's first digital licence plate platform

The Rplate launched on the roads in California in June 2018 and is now available in Arizona, with more states to follow.

Reviver, creator of the world's first digital licence plate platform, is set to enter the Middle East under an agreement with SEED Group and the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum.

A strategic partnership has been agreed to further extend the global reach of Reviver in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Reviver's MENA headquarters will be based in Dubai and headed by Reviver general manager and senior vice president Patrick Allainguillaume, a statement said.

"We are very pleased to be working with the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum to expand access to our connected car platform in the MENA region," said Reviver co-founder and CEO Neville Boston.

"Their vision of a more connected community, and of transforming the infrastructure of the UAE and the Middle East, perfectly aligns with our mission of establishing a universal connected vehicle innovation platform."

The Rplate launched on the roads in California in June 2018 and is now available in Arizona, with more states to follow.

Boston said the Rplate transforms the 125-year old stamped metal licence plate into a "digital, high-definition display, offering a connected car platform to simplify daily life, with vast potential for future innovation".

The Rplate can automate vehicle renewals, replacing legacy stickers with digital decals, and add new levels of personalization to the licence plate, including promoting charitable causes, passion for a sports team, or even a child's academic and athletic achievements, he added.

The Rplate also enhances vehicle safety and security, enabling stolen vehicle and plate detached information, as well as geofencing capabilities, trips taken, and vehicle miles traveled for business and/or governmental entities.

Additional features will include Amber and weather alerts, automated parking, tolling, marketing capabilities and much more.

Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of SEED Group and the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Al Maktoum, said: "Since the international recognition of the effective use of digital licence plates, there has been extreme interest in the Rplate within our region.

"Following a number of Dubai Smart City initiatives, we see innumerable opportunities for synergies with this new technology, which is capable of generating real-time communication and many benefits for vehicle owners, businesses and the general public.

"This partnership is a very positive development for the UAE, which will transform Dubai into an international technology hub. Our vision is to seek innovation that improves the quality of life for our communities and this strategic partnership with Reviver does just that."

Sean MacNeil, president, and COO of Reviver, added: "This partnership, and our new Dubai Reviver headquarters, expand our operational footprint, extending our ecosystem of partnerships that will bring the Rplate to more users internationally, while also helping to fuel opportunities for collaboration as we broaden the Rplate's feature set."