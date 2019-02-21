Empower plans world's first unmanned cooling plant in Dubai

Empower has more than 1,090 buildings that are using district cooling services, catering to around 100,000 customers.

Cooling services provider says $68m project will use artificial intelligence and will be built in Jumeirah Village Circle

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, better known as Empower, plans to construct the world’s first unmanned and fully automated district cooling plant in Dubai.

The world’s largest district cooling services provider said the AED250 million ($68 million) project will be built in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), with a total capacity of 50,000 refrigeration tonnes (RT).

The plant will use artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor and automatically adjust inflow and outflow of the chilled water, as well as advanced SCADA system with the capacity to read 2 million data related to cooling towers, chillers, transformers, and water supply, the company said in a statement.

The announcement comes just days after Empower said that it had secured a syndicated loan of AED1.5 billion ($410 million).

The deal with a group of local, regional and international banks to finance Empower’s new projects, the company said in a statement.

The company operates more than 1.43 million refrigeration tonnes (RT) to large-scale real estate developments, such as Bluewaters, Jumeirah Group, Business Bay, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Ibn Battuta Mall, Discovery Gardens, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai World Trade Centre Residences and Dubai Design District.