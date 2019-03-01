Dubai's Du conducts first live 5G data call on its network

Du said Huawei and Nokia are its strategic partners in the 5G roll-out.

Telecoms operators says it has also rolled out 700 5G sites across the UAE

UAE-based telecommunications service provider Du on Friday announced that it has conducted the first-ever live 5G data call on its network while rolling-out 700 5G sites across the UAE.

The telecoms operator said it also launched a native cloud unified 5G core network solution with capability to accommodate 5G NSA and 5G standalone evolutions.

The deployment will allow Du’s customers to enjoy extreme broadband services, it added in a statement.

The 5G NSA deployment provides a wider bandwidth and lower latencies to support enhanced mobile broadband services such as virtual reality, augmented reality and 5G cloud gaming.

The cloud-native and distributed 5G network will provide du’s data network with the capability to implement a variety of 5G use cases.

Saleem AlBlooshi, chief infrastructure officer, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), said: “We are delighted to modernise and expand our network to latest state of the art 5G NSA including access network and native cloud 5G core network that supports NSA and SA. We are proud to make this technology commercially available in the UAE.”