First electric-powered aircraft to take to UAE skies by October

The eco-friendly aircraft goes by the name Alpha Electro and is the first of its kind in the Middle East.

Academy of Technical Training says Alpha Electro aircraft can fly over 13,000 feet for 90 minutes, using two lithium batteries

The first electric-powered aircraft in the Middle East will be available to lease and fly by October, according to the Academy of Technical Training (ATT).

Officials at the ATT told state news agency WAM that receiving a licence to fly the electric aircraft will be open to individuals as young as 14 years.

The licence is issued after they pass a flight training period at the Flight Club in Ghantoot.

According to Lahej Saif Al Falasi, chairman of the ATT, an electric aircraft with a Slovenian made airframe will be used in both training and flying operations.

"The aircraft, including the batteries and engines, is entirely assembled in the UAE by Emirati hands," said Al Falasi.

The AED400,000 Alpha Electro aircraft can fly over 13,000 feet for 90 minutes, using two lithium batteries. One of the batteries is equipped to provide additional power for 30 minutes in case of emergency. The aircraft can reach a cruising speed of 180km/h.

The aircraft employs a regenerative braking technique, which allows for smooth take-off and landings, especially in short fields, WAM reported.

Al Falasi predicted that the Alpha Electro will create a "game-changing impact" in the aviation industry, noting that the aircraft is already licenced internationally after flight tests in the UAE, the United States and Germany.

"The aircraft is completely safe, with zero CO2 emissions and minimum noise," said Al Falasi.

"It is really a source of pride to see creative Emiratis contributing to the service of humanity by bringing what was once perceived as science fiction into reality," he added.