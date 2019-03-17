Dubai a world leader in smart city tech - report

Dubai is one of the world's top five cities for using technology to improve the lives of residents, according to the latest Smart Cities Index

According to the report – which took into account the use of technology in mobility, healthcare, public safety and productivity - the top five cities are Singapore, London, New York, Dubai, Seoul and Barcelona.

“Smart cities is the future of the world, and in the last few years there has been significant technological advancements which has changed the face of most countries around the globe,” said Dawood Al Shezawi, the president of Strategic Marketing and Exhibitions, which is organising the Smart Cities Show in April.

The United Nations predicts that 68 percent of the world’s total population will live in cities by 2050, up from the current 55 percent. Smart city technology can help cities deal with the estimated influx of 2.5 billion additional people.

“Modern technology is transforming the way we live,” Al Shezawi added. “From robotics to Internet of Things and blockchain, cities using disruptive technologies to ensure a more convenient life for citizens and this will accelerate the growth further in years to come.”