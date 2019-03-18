Uber Lite app to be launched in the UAE, Saudi Arabia

Ride-hailing app says new app will give consumers the opportunity to book a ride irrespective of the quality of their network connection

Ride-hailing app Uber has announced it is launching Uber Lite, a redesigned, simplified version of the app in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Uber Lite is being launched across the region to give consumers the opportunity to book a ride irrespective of the quality of their network connection, it said in a statement.

At less than 5MB download size and available in both English and Arabic, Uber said its Lite version enables those with basic smartphones operating in spotty network conditions to book a ride and start their journey.

It added that not only does the lighter version of the app reduce data consumption, it does so without sacrificing on any of its main functionalities. Some of its features work even when the app is not connected to the internet.

Instead of typing where you are, you can choose a nearby point of interest while the app stores the city’s top places so that even when you are offline, no network is needed for them to appear.

Uber Lite was specifically developed to cut down on mobile data consumption, as well as work in areas with limited network connectivity, the statement said.

Tino Abdellatif Waked, general manager, Middle East and North Africa for Uber, said: “Uber is all about providing reliable transport solutions to our riders, and it stands to reason that the quality of the network connection should not pose a hurdle to achieving that goal. With Uber Lite it’s possible to book a ride even in low connectivity areas and the data usage while doing so is also limited. We have made the app easier and more convenient, but without compromising on any of the Uber’s hallmark features.”

He said Uber Lite retains the core functionality of the rider app, has in-app support and includes critical safety features.