India's Tata to provide digital support to offshore driller Seadrill

TCS will support Seadrill's global lT operations across the business on its mobile offshore drilling rigs as well as its onshore locations.

Tata Consultancy Services will provide support services in the UK, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico and Thailand

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the India-based global lT services and consulting major, has revealed it has been selected by offshore drilling company Seadrill to transform and maintain its global digital infrastructure.

Eelco Ringeling, CIO, Seadrill, said: "TCS’s approach to leveraging key digital technologies such as Ignio and the MFDM Framework positioned them above the competition.”

These technologies also align well to Seadrill’s overall long-term strategic digital transformation road map, driving continuous improvements and assist us to meet our business goals, he said.

TCS said its software, which enables smarter and faster decision making, removes silos across business units, enables automation of 80 percent of routine lT tasks and predicts future incidents with over 90 percent accuracy.

The solution automates repetitive tasks, allowing employees to focus on more strategic and innovative work.