Dubai's Workz set to conduct trials of first 5G SIM card

Compared to the current 4G speed, downloads on 5G networks are expected to be 20 times faster with 100 times more capacity capable of serving over one million IoT devices per square kilometre.

Dubai-based mobile and IoT solutions provider, Workz Group, has announced the launch of its first 5G SIM card which will support the next generation of cellular mobile communications.

Workz said it is the first manufacturer to produce 5G SIMs in the Middle East and Africa.

The company added that it has begun testing with mobile network operators in the region and will soon conduct trials in Europe and Asia.

Etisalat said last week that its network is ready for the arrival of the first 5G devices in June.

This will enable a host of new connected applications and capabilities to manage life-critical situations such as emergency services and autonomous driving as well as mission-critical instances such as smart manufacturing, energy and agriculture.

5G is currently being trialled in over 40 countries worldwide and is expected to reach 1.5 billion connections by 2024.

Tor Malmros, co-CEO at Workz said: “Our aim is to deliver ready-to-use, forward-looking technology to enable our customers to realise their IoT visions. With manufacturing facilities in Europe and Dubai, we can quickly provide 5G SIMs to support mobile network operators, device manufacturers and service providers for both proof-of-concept testing and commercial market-launch.”