UAE adopts new national AI strategy aimed at becoming global leader

“We have launched a national strategy for artificial intelligence to make it an integral part of our business, our lives and our government services,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The UAE's strategy's eight objectives include the establishment of an incubator for AI innovations and AI training programmes

The UAE’s Cabinet has adopted a new ‘National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031’ aimed at positioning the UAE as a global leader in AI, it was announced on Sunday.

The strategy will also seek to develop an “integrated system that employs artificial intelligence in vital areas in the UAE.”

The strategy includes eight objectives, including establishing an incubator for AI innovations, the employment of AI in customer service, attracting and training AI talent and research capabilities and providing a data-driven infrastructure to support AI experiments.

The UAE’s strategy also includes a plan to “build a well-established UAE brand of artificial intelligence” through activities that make the UAE a test platform for AI technology, provide enhanced services, training and qualification programmes.

UAE news agency said the first phase of the AI strategy’s implementation will focus on resources and energy, logistics and transportation, tourism and hospitality, healthcare and cyber security.