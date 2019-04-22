UAE's Mars Hope Probe project nears completion

The probe has already entered an intensive testing phase to ensure its readiness before the launch date, with less than 500 days are remaining for the launch.

UAE Space Agency and Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre reveal progress on Hope Probe which plans to reach Mars by 2021

The UAE Space Agency and Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) have announced that 85 percent of the Hope Probe project has been completed.

In a joint statement, the two organisations confirmed that most of the main parts of the project have been completed and are currently undergoing testing.

The probe has already entered an intensive testing phase to ensure its readiness before the launch date, with less than 500 days are remaining for the launch, the statement added. It is planned to reach Mars by 2021, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the founding of the UAE.

Several aspects related to the design, assembly of the structure, cameras and control have been verified. So far, the probe’s systems and components, as well as its ability to communicate with the ground station have been checked by the team.

The scientific devices the probe will be using, including The Emirates eXploration imager (EXI), Emirates Mars Ultraviolet Spectrometer (EMUS), and the Emirates Mars Infrared Spectrometer (EMIRS), are also ready.

These devices are key to achieving the objectives of the scientific mission, which is a deeper and wider understanding of the Martian atmosphere, and the study of climate change and its relationship to atmospheric erosion.

Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills and chairman of the UAE Space Agency, said: “The Emirates Mars Mission’s Hope Probe is almost complete. The UAE is on the verge of making history, after turning its dream of becoming the first Arabic and Islamic country to send a spacecraft to Mars into reality.

"This monumental endeavour is the culmination of the efforts of a skilled and experienced team of young Emiratis, who with the support of the nation and its visionary leadership will secure the UAE’s position at the forefront of space exploration and the international space sector.”

Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, director general of MBRSC, said: “Completing 85% of the Hope Probe in this short period was a great challenge that we overcame through the guidance of our wise leadership and the efforts of our youth.”

MBRSC is responsible for the implementation and supervision of EMM – Hope Probe, and its various scientific, educational and awareness initiatives.

The centre is also responsible for the execution and supervision of all stages of the design, development and launch of the Hope Probe in 2020.

The UAE Space Agency is funding and supervising procedures and necessary details for the implementation of this project.