Vodafone to enter Omani market as sultanate's third mobile operator

Vodafone’s operations in the sultanate will begin next year, following a 15-year partnership signed with Oman Future Telecommunication, an Oman 70 Holding company.

Vodafone is expected to begin operators as Oman’s third mobile network operator in 2020.

“We welcome the international company Vodafone as a strategic partner for the third telecom operator with Oman Future Telecommunications under the name Vodafone Oman,” Omani Minister of Transport and Communications Dr. Ahmed Al Futaisi said.

“The communications sector will enter a new phase of growth competitiveness, which will give more choices to customers and create more job opportunities for the youth,” he added.

Dieggo Massida, the CEO of partner markets at Vodafone, said that “raising the level of Omani labour is the core focus of our partnership.”

As part of the agreement, Oman Future Telecommunications will join Vodafone’s global partner programme and form a board of directors for the company, which will also include support and investment from the Omani government.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in May.

“TRA welcomes such trade agreements, which is one of the jurisdictions of the licensing entities,” the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority said at the time. “The authority regards such agreements as a positive indicator that the telecommunications market in the Sultanate is an attractive market for international and domestic investors.”