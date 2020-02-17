ToTok disappears again from Google Play and Apple app stores

Popular VoIP app was taken off both platforms in December but reinstated the following month

ToTok, the popular VoIP app, has once again been removed from the Google Play and Apple App stores.

The app – which allows users to make video and voice calls – was taken down from both portals in December last year.

Google and Apple removed the app from their online marketplaces after The New York Times reported ToTok allowed the UAE government to track the conversations, movements and other details of people who installed it on their phone.

The UAE's Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) denied the accusations, saying that the country's laws "prohibit any kind of data breach and unlawful interception".

The app was reinstated on January 4 after an impassioned plea from its co-founder Giancomo Ziani.

However, Google confirmed to The Verge that it has since taken down the app again, although it did not provide a reason why.

Voice and video-calling apps have long been banned in the UAE, with the country’s TRA advising residents to subscribe to Botim and C’ME, which are provided by Etisalat and Du.

The free calling app became popular following Botim’s announcement to keep on providing communication services under the Singapore-based ToTok brand.