Meeting platform launches in UAE to capitalise on unused spaces

A technology platform and app connecting businesses with unused spaces with people seeking a venue to meet, innovate or celebrate has been launched in the UAE.

Aceplace allows hosts to generate revenue from their unused spaces by renting them out.

Spaces advertised do not have to be traditional meeting spaces, the app will host any space that can be feasibly put to use for collaborations including restaurants, gym studios, kids’ playgrounds, boats and more.

Co-founder and COO of Aceplace, Chris Cooper, told Arabian Business: “We will not be going back to a place where people sit in big offices and companies sign three-year lease agreements. The growth in smaller companies will also mean that people do not need or want to have a physical office. The hospitality industry has been hit hard due to Covid- 19 and restrictions will continue for some time.

"Having a platform that allows hosts to generate revenues from unused assets and guests to be able to see all that is available and book in a safe and secure way is the answer."

Aceplace is the brainchild of Mubarak Muaz, Aydyn Tairov and Chris Cooper. All the seed capital has come from the founders to date, however, Cooper admitted they will be looking for investment in the future to accelerate their growth, with plans to expand into the rest of the Middle East and potentially Africa.