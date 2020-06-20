Facebook is UAE's most popular social media platform, says report

The most popular social media platform in the UAE is Facebook, with eight million users, while English is the preferred language for social media users in the country across all platforms, according to a report by Dubai-based data intelligence provider Crowd Analyzer.

The annual ‘State of Social Media’ report offers insights on key social media platforms in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait.

It revealed the most viewed page by Facebook users in the UAE is the TV news channel, Sky News Arabia.

The preferred platform for social media users in Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, is Twitter, which has been a significant increase in usage from 2019 to 2020, surging from 11 million to 14 million Saudi users.

The vast majority of online content from the kingdom is published in Arabic across all platforms, with the exception of Facebook, which has more content generated and shared in English, the report revealed.

However the most active nation in the region on Facebook is Egypt, while Twitter is gaining uptake among Egyptians, with most tweets revolving around TV, music and fashion.

In Kuwait, more than half of the country’s population - 2.7 million out of 4 million - is on Facebook, with English users outnumbering their Arabic counterparts by more than one million. Instagram, particularly Instagram for Business, is also gaining popularity in Kuwait, with users uploading personal photographs to the main platform while Instagram for Business supports marketing initiatives.

Moreover, the report revealed 2019's top performing industries, including the telecommunications sector, which was the most talked-about across all social media platforms compared to monitored industries, accounting for 37.7 million interactions out of the total 131.6 million recorded interactions.

The banking and finance industry accounted for 30 million activities, while the automotive sector followed with 29.4 million activities and the e-commerce industry with 26.3 million activities. The ride-hailing sector came in last with 8.2 million interactions.