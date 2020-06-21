Virgin Mobile UAE appoints new MD

Virgin Mobile UAE has announced the appointment of Rob Beswick as the new managing director, replacing Karim Benkirane, who moves to head up a new project at Du.

Beswick has spent nine years in the region with Virgin Mobile, most recently as commercial director of the UAE business. He is credited with the success of the Virgin Mobile brand in the Middle East, firstly in Saudi Arabia and more recently with the launch of Virgin Mobile’s fully digital offering in the UAE.

“We have built a unique digital proposition in the UAE, and what excites us is that as customer digital adoption grows, we now have a platform that we can use to develop and create better digital products and lifestyle services," Beswick said. "Our future is an exciting one and we will continue to innovate and enhance our offerings in ways that will enrich and simplify our customers’ life.”

Karim Benkirane will lead a a new project at Du as the executive vice president of Business Transformation, tasked with driving the digital transformation of the UAE telco.