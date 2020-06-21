Saudi Arabian authorities block 231 sites in piracy crackdown

Saudi Arabia has blocked 231 websites in a major crackdown on piracy infringements.

The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) revealed that an online inspection campaign had been carried out on websites and platforms which violate intellectual property laws.

According to a report on the state-run Saudi Press Agency, detected sites included “a group of violations, which are downloading and watching movies and series, directly broadcasting sites of encrypted sports channels, downloading books in PDF format sites, downloading and listening to music sites and all been done without obtaining a prior license or authorisation from the right holder”.

SAIP also detected websites selling subscriptions for encrypted TV channels through software or illicit streaming devices (ISDs).

The authority confirmed that those breaching the copyright protection law face fines of up to SAR250,000 ($66,000), while the site may be closed, the commercial license cancelled or jail time for the perpetrator of six months.

The report added: “Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property stresses that it will not tolerate the accountability of all those who violate the laws and regulations, nor will it condone these violations, and calls upon citizens and residents to support those efforts to respect intellectual property rights through communicating via its official channels.”