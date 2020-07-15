UAE Hope Probe launch postponed again due to weather in Japan

The launch of the UAE’s Hope Probe to Mars scheduled for Friday, July 17, has been postponed as a result of inclement weather at Japan’s Tanegashima Space Centre, it has been announced.

UAE Space Agency said that the postponement came after “intense meetings” between the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre and its partners at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

The Hope Probe was originally slated to launch on Tuesday, July 14, but was postponed as a result of weather conditions.

The mission has a launch window that lasts through August 13. UAE authorities had repeatedly said that weather-related postponements are a possibility.

The Emirati project is one of three racing to Mars, including Tianwen-1 from China and Mars 2020 from the United States, taking advantage of the period when the Earth and Mars are nearest: some 55 million kilometres (34 million miles) apart.

The UAE is set to be the first Arab nation to send a probe to Mars.

"Hope" - or Al-Amal in Arabic - is expected to reach Mars's orbit by February 2021, marking the 50th anniversary of the unification of the UAE.

Once there, it will loop the planet for a whole Martian year - 687 days.

The objective of the UAE Mars mission is to provide a comprehensive image of the weather dynamics in the Red Planet's atmosphere and pave the way for scientific breakthroughs.