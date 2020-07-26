Dubai 3D printing firm Immensa to expand to Saudi Arabia

UAE startup Immensa Technology Labs will open 3D printing facilities in Saudi Arabia, along with new offices in Abu Dhabi, and the United States.

The company currently employs 22 people in the UAE and exports its products to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, and North America among other places.

Immensa Technology Labs, established in 2016 in Dubai Production City, will add a further 10 technical jobs in its first year of operation in Saudi Arabia when it opens its 8,000 sq ft complex in the Eastern Province this year.

Expansion comes after Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, unveiled the 3D Printing Strategic Alliance to further accelerate Dubai’s transition into a leading 3D printing hub.

Fahmi Al-Shawwa, CEO of Immensa Labs, said: “Establishing our presence in Saudi Arabia is a natural extension of what we have built in the UAE, and we are currently establishing our presence in the United States, with our setup in Houston, Texas. As for 2021, we will continue to expand and are eyeing a number of regional and international markets to establish operations using our base in Dubai Production City as a vital launchpad for international expansion.”

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Immensa remobilised its manufacturing operation to produce more than 20,000 3D printed face shields per week, supplying local and international companies including Emirates Food Industries, Hira Industries, and Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in UAQ.