Abu Dhabi's Tawazun, Airbus to build a satellite centre in Al Ain

Abu Dhabi’s Tawazun Economic Council will build a satellite centre in collaboration with Airbus and the National Space Science and Technology Centre (NSSTC) from UAE University.

The centre will be responsible for manufacturing components of small and medium satellites avigation and hyperspectral satellites ranging in size between 50 and 250 kilogrammes in addition to assembling, integrating and testing these devices.

Tawazun will begin operations at the AIT Satellite Centre at the beginning of 2021, UAE news agency Wam reported.

As part of the collaboration, Airbus will support NSSTC during the design, outfitting and commissioning of the facility as well as manage the procurement, installation and operational qualification required for the equipment.

"This is our second project after Yahsat, and there are many more projects to come, as Tawazun works to further develop the UAE space sector," said Matar Ali Al Romaithi, chief economic development officer of Tawazun.

He added that the UAE has been “building and acquiring the knowledge” required to become “a regional hub for space activities and advanced research and development”.

Meanwhile, Mikail Houari, president Africa and Middle East at Airbus, said that the collaboration will support the “future growth of the UAE’s space and satellite sector” as well as contribute to the country’s economic diversification strategy.

On July 20, the UAE became the first Arab nation to successfully launch its Mars Hope probe from Japan’s Tanegashima Space Centre. The AED734.6m ($200m) probe will arrive at Mars in February and gather information about its atmosphere and weather patterns.