UAE to launch navigation satellite next year

The UAE is to launch a navigation satellite in 2021.

"The first satellite will be launched in 2021 and the second – a technologically enhanced one – the following year," Dr Khaled Al Hashmi, director of the National Space Science and Technology Centre (NSSTC) in UAE University in Al Ain, told state-run news agency WAM.

Navigation satellites offer positioning signals for navigation functions in car navigation systems and smartphones, which are widely used across the globe.

The UAE’s navigation satellite will be the first project of Satellite Assembly, Integration and Testing (AIT) Centre, a collaboration formed by Tawazun Economic Council with Airbus and the NSSTC.

"The satellite project funded by the UAE Space Agency aims for technology demonstration and capability build-up, and not meant for adding a navigation system immediately. We try to select a certain technology, design and develop the satellite and payload here and will own the intellectually property rights.

"And if we are successful, the project can be expanded further."

The new satellite is not aimed at replacing any existing Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) the director clarified.

"For us, it is a project to develop local capabilities in designing and building the satellite and payload. It is an initial work and several other countries are also trying to develop similar technologies," Al Hashmi said.

Meanwhile, the Arab Satellite 813, which will monitor the earth, environment and climate, when it launches into space in 2024, has almost completed the first phase of its development.

The satellite is the second project of the AIT Centre. The UAE initiated the creation of the first Arab Space Coordination Group in 2019 along with ten Arab nations to develop, 813, an advanced satellite funded by the UAE Space Agency.

"We have the initial configuration of the satellite. We will soon move to the second phase. We have already constituted the local team and we are selecting partners from other Arab countries participating in the project," said Al Hashmi.

The new satellite will be designed and manufactured by Arab engineers. The eleven countries involved are the UAE, Jordan, Bahrain, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Lebanon, Kuwait, Morocco and Egypt.

"The beauty of this satellite is its environmental science objective. It will be the first satellite in the region collecting atmospheric data on climate change,” said Al Hashmi.

"This will open new area of research about climate change in the UAE’s universities and the collected data will be shared with other universities and institutions in the Arab world," he added.