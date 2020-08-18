Emirates Mars Mission completes first trajectory correction manoeuvre

The Emirates Mars Mission (EMM), which blasted off from Japan's Tanegashima Space Centre last month on a historic journey to the Red Planet, has completed its first trajectory correction manoeuvre and a major milestone for the mission.

The manoeuvre (TCM1) marks the first firing of the Mars Hope probe’s six Delta-V thrusters, which were deployed for the first time in the vital course correction that will now see the probe directly targeting its Mars capture orbit.

“TCM1 was a major milestone for us, not only because it is the first time we have deployed the spacecraft’s Delta-V thrusters, but also because it defines our path to cruise Mars,” said EMM project director Omran Sharaf.

The Mars Hope probe will make seven TCMs in its 493 million kilometre journey to Mars, which is expected to take seven months.

“Hope has exceeded our expectations and is now on target to reach its Mars Orbit Insertion (MOI), requiring less adjustment to its course than we had originally planned.”

MOI is scheduled to take place early in February 2021. Hope aims to build the first full picture of Mars’ climate throughout the Martian year.

Mars Hope is a fully autonomous spacecraft, carrying three instruments to measure Mars’ atmosphere. Weighing 1,350kg, and approximately the size of a small SUV, the spacecraft was designed and developed by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) engineers working with academic partners, including LASP at the University of Colorado, Boulder; Arizona State University and the University of California, Berkeley.