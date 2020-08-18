Apple updates Maps to give UAE drivers turn-by-turn directions

Apple has updated its Maps app in the UAE to give drivers access to turn-by-turn directions.

The tech giant said users of iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch, and its CarPlay, can use Apple Maps to navigate and find their destinations across the UAE.

Apple said the turn-by-turn directions - for driving and walking - comes with full Arabic language support.

In addition, Maps has also added indoor maps for Dubai International Airport, Festival City Mall, and The Dubai Mall, which will become available for users over the next several days.

The Maps app is integrated into other popular apps, including Photos, Messages, Calendar, Weather and more.

Users can also create a list of favourite locations and share an ETA with other users.

Maps will also use on-device Siri intelligence to scan for information stored in Mail, Calendar or Wallet, and proactively give flight information for terminals, gate locations and departure times, as well as flight changes or cancellations for upcoming travel.