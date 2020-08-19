Apple Music adds two radio streams and drops Beats branding

Apple added two new online radio channels to its streaming music service and renamed the flagship station Apple Music 1, shedding the Beats brand that had been in place since the debut in 2015.

One of the new stations features hits from the 1980s, 90s and 2000s, and the other plays popular country music. Apple Music 1 will continue to feature modern pop, Latin music and DJ hosts.

Apple Music competes with Spotify Technology in music streaming. Spotify has sought to add subscribers by amping up its podcast offerings, with exclusives from Michelle Obama and Joe Rogan.

For Apple, subscriptions are a key part of its strategy to add new sources of revenue. The technology giant is expected to release a series of bundles, currently known internally as Apple One, as early as October to spur more interest.