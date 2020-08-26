Dubai Police to start issuing body cameras to officers

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Wednesday issued a resolution on the use of security cameras to document the activities of police officers.

The resolution aims to improve the quality of Dubai Police’s services and enhance the performance of its personnel, a statement posted on the ruler's official website said.

It added that the move also seeks to strengthen the community’s confidence in the police force, protect their rights, ensure transparency and accountability, and enhance documentation of police interactions.

According to the resolution, Dubai Police is authorised to use security cameras in public areas to fulfill its duties including handling traffic violations and ensuring effective security.

It obligates Dubai police officers to abide by legislations governing the use of security cameras, especially those that protect the public’s privacy.

Officers are prohibited from transferring, storing, transmitting or publishing any security footage unless they obtain written consent from investigation authorities at Dubai Police or the judicial authority.

Dubai police officers should also maintain the confidentiality of the security camera footage and any officer who violates the articles in this resolution will be subject to disciplinary procedures.