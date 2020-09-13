Abu Dhabi-based Group 42 to establish international office in Israel

Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence and cloud computing company, Group 42 (G42), has become the first UAE company to venture into Israel since the normalisation of relations between the two countries.

G42 has announced plans to establish a wholly-owned subsidiary in the country, with operations focused primarily on coronavirus-related diagnostics with a team of experts from both countries working together.

They will also include tech collaborations in various areas such as advanced AI research, agritech and water supply solutions, smart cities and renewable energies.

CEO of G42, Peng Xiao, said: "The establishment of the new Israeli office will strengthen G42’s presence in the region and give us access to one of the most vibrant and mature tech ecosystems in the world.”

Israel has more than 6,000 high-tech companies and start-ups, has the highest concentration of hi-tech companies in the world, outside Silicon Valley, and 145 scientists per 10,000 members of the workforce.

G42 has been involved in efforts to control the spread or coronavirus since the early days of the pandemic and is now working on the world's first Phase III clinical trials for the Covid-19 inactivated vaccine.

The company has previously signed two MoUs with Rafael and Israel Aerospace Industries to develop solutions related to coronavirus. It has announced a partnership with Nanoscent, an Israeli start-up specialised in scent reading technologies, to collaborate on the development of Scent Check, a solution capable of detecting suspected cases of coronavirus from a sample of exhaled nasal air.