We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

By Sarah Rizvi

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Technology
Tue 22 Sep 2020 03:19 PM

Font Size

- Aa +

By Sarah Rizvi

ITP webcast to discuss how tech can create a better world

ITP Technology Group, in association with Finastra, brings together thought leaders from banks and fintechs to discuss how technology is creating better outcomes and greater financial inclusion for people and small businesses in the region

ITP webcast to discuss how tech can create a better world

The ongoing digital revolution has impacted nearly every sector and banking is no exception. As global economies struggle to maintain an equilibrium, the region’s financial services sector faces a major overhaul.

The Middle East is one of the world's fastest growing markets in the banking and capital markets sector. Banks and financial institutions across the region are investing heavily to match or outstrip their international peers.

To understand how Covid-19 has impacted financial institutions and their customers, ITP Technology Group and Finastra have organised a panel discussion that brings together experts and thought leaders from banks and fintechs to discuss how technology is creating better outcomes and greater financial inclusion for people and small businesses in the region.

Click to register

Webcast: Redefining Finance for Good

23rd September at 11 am

Agenda:

11:00 am: Introduction and opening by Finastra CEO, Simon Paris

11:05 am: Panel discussion: Bringing the Future Forward

                  Hosted by Wissam Khoury, Head of International, Finastra

11:35 am: Keynote presentation by Brett King

Join the discussion to understand what innovations will be crucial in supporting digitalisation efforts in the regional banking and financial services sector. Understand from industry experts how banks, fintechs and the wider ecosystem can collaborate to help banks achieve digitalisation and innovation for good.

The panel will be moderated by Wissam Khoury, Head of International, Finastra with panellists from Capgemini, HBL and Ecobank.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

For all the latest tech news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.
Real news, real analysis and real insight have real value – especially at a time like this. Unlimited access ArabianBusiness.com can be unlocked for as little as $4.75 per month. Click here for more details.

Read next

Video: Inside Apple's rise to $2trn valuation

Abu Dhabi-based Group 42 to establish international office in Israel

Saudi Telecom ends MoU to buy $2.4bn Vodafone Egypt stake without deal