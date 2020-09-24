How Etihad Airways is helping to shape the future of air travel

A small handheld ultraviolet wand being tested by US plane giant Boeing and Etihad Airways could help airlines combat the threat of coronavirus.

It is one of four technologies being tested in the Boeing ecoDemonstrator program and can disinfect a flight deck in under 15 minutes.

“This is a faster and more efficient way of disinfecting when compared to what is available in the market today – it is time saving and cost saving. Also, we are talking about delicate electronics and so this technology minimises the usage of liquid around them,” said Doug Christensen, Boeing technical fellow and ecoDemonstrator program technical leader.

“Etihad was the first airline that tested this system on their aircrafts and have been a big part of the development of bringing it to commercial operators,” added Christensen.

The idea behind the ecoDemonstrator programs is to test potential technologies for the aviation industry to adopt in the future.

“The whole idea is that we can innovate quickly and learn by doing and discovering things quickly. It allows us to accelerate the path of getting the technology into the practical service in a beneficial way for both the environment and safety,” said Mike Sinnet, Boeing vice president.

The ecoDemonstrator program has just completed its seventh run, in partnership with Etihad, using the 787-10 Dreamliner as a testbed for the first time.

This is building on the “eco-partnership” which Etihad and Boeing signed back in November 2019.

After having acquired its first 787 back in 2014, Etihad Airways is planning to beef up its fleet of 787-10s.

“We will be up to 40 787s by the end of this year. We have another 11 aircraft in the pipeline with some of those being delivered in 2021. This makes us one of the biggest 787 operators in the world,” said Paul Kear, senior vice president technical at Etihad Airways.

Due to the threat of coronavirus, the ecoDemonstrator Program was planned virtually for the first time this year. “Because of the current situation, we planned the entire flight program virtually. That means bringing together engineers, equipment, tests and hardware together from across the world to the airplane and do so in an environment that is safe in terms of social distancing,” added Christensen.

Apart from the on-board disinfection, three other technologies were tested during the program.

All ecoDemonstrator test flights used a 50/50 blend of sustainable and traditional aviation fuel to lower CO2 emissions by 75 percent over its life cycle.

“This shows the industry the capabilities that are out there to produce that level of fuel,” said Christensen.

In partnership with NASA, acoustic research was also carried out to measure noise levels created by an aircraft. More than 200 microphones were placed on the fuselage with a further 1,000 plus microphones on the ground.

Different manoeuvres and configurations were then tested. “The testing that we did will be used to develop our tools and our procedures as we look at designing and developing our next new aircraft product,” said Christensen.

A new system which works in a similar way to the navigation apps most people have on their phones was also tested to optimise flight routes. It simplifies the process for course changes due to weather and traffic and minimises holding times before landing.

This aims to enhance safety and pilot and air traffic controller workload while also saving time and fuel and lowering CO2 emissions. The testing included 17 re-routings during two transcontinental flights across the United States.