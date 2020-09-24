UAE aims to set benchmark with first virtual Annual Investment Meeting

The UAE is aiming to set a new benchmark for holding major virtual events in the region after announcing that the Annual Investment Meeting will be held online.

Both the theme and the mode of presentation of the UAE Ministry of Economy’s Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) will be digital this year when in takes place next month.

The move online has been prompted by the continuing impact of the coronavirus pandemic across a range of sectors in the UAE and globally.

Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said this year's edition of AIM will be “the first mega digital event in the region”, adding: “We think also that will set a new benchmark for future virtual events in the UAE.”

Under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, AIM, organized by the UAE Ministry of Economy, will be held from October 20-22.

Virtually bringing together a variety of stakeholders in the business community - from SME financing institutions to venture capitalists and start-ups under the theme of Reimagining Economies: The Move towards a Digital, Sustainable and Resilient Future - AIM reinforces the UAE’s vision for an innovative, resilient and sustainable economy, despite coronavirus, a statement said.

Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises, added: “UAE’s ability to adapt to the changes in the economic landscape and find innovative solutions to various challenges, such as those that we are witnessing today as a result of the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, represents a new success story that reflects the readiness of the country's economic and trade system to rapidly shift towards digital activities and adopt a more competitive, resilient and sustainable economic model.”

AIM’s agenda will focus on creating investment opportunities and supporting existing investments in the “new economies”.

“Through this year's edition of AIM, we will make sure to allow businessmen and capital owners to meet and conclude strategic agreements and partnerships, and to open new and vital channels for work in various investment fields,” said Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade.

He explained that the forum’s agenda will be rich in sessions, dialogues and digital exhibitions that represent an added value to international efforts in enhancing the global economic climate and preparing it for the post-Covid-19 phase.