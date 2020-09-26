UAE aims to boost $6bn space investments with new missions

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai on Saturday reviewed the UAE's space sector, with plans to add to the AED22 billion ($6 billion) of investments so far attracted.

After being briefed about the new strategy of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre to 2031, the Dubai ruler backed a new phase of Emirati potential in the space exploration and technology fields.

I reviewed the 10-year plan for the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre. We will announce our next space missions soon and will establish specialised satellite development programs. A space center simulator, and other educational programs, will help provide training in this sector. pic.twitter.com/buBVJb7XGG— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) September 26, 2020

The strategy covers a project to explore the moon and send the first Arab mission with national competencies by 2024, in addition to the ambitious Mars 2117 strategy that employs the latest human knowledge to explore outer space.

It also includes a satellite development programme to enhance the industry's expertise at the national level and sustain data provision by Emirati satellites, such as DubaiSat-4, KhalifaSat, and Mezn Sat, state news agency WAM reported.

On his Twitter account, Sheikh Mohammed said: "The UAE's ambition in the space sector explores, plans and makes the future. Our youth, engineers and pioneers open new horizons in the science, technology and innovation fields in this vital sector for the future of our world.

"The space sector in the country represents a tributary to the Arab space sector with the experiences it has gained and the knowledge it has developed and the strategic partnerships it has held. Its future programmes for training national cadres in the space sector and building satellites will be supported by knowledge, data and innovations academic and scientific research institutions in the Arab world and the world for the benefit of mankind."

He added that future space mission would be announced soon.

The review comes a year after Hazza Al Mansoori, the first Emirati astronaut, made history when he travelled to the International Space Station.

Although Mansoori's mission was short - eight days in total - it was a source of great pride in the UAE, a newcomer to the world of space with ambitions to send an unmanned probe to orbit Mars by 2021.

Sheikh Mohammed's briefing also included the future timeframe for the most important strategic projects including the Hope Probe, the Environmental Monitoring Nanometric Satellites; the Emirates Moon Exploration Project, and the second mission for astronauts.

The new strategy also covers food security research in space the Emirates Space Simulation Programme, the Mars Science City project and the space entrepreneurs programme.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, said: "We are embarking on a new phase of the centre’s journey with unlimited support from the leadership to achieve leadership and excellence in this vital sector for the future of humanity and supported by solid foundations and benefiting from what we have achieved so far."

Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, director-general of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, added: "Our ambition to bolster the UAE's position among the leading countries in the international space sector was the basis for setting up the objectives of our strategy for the next decade and our goal now is to continue to focus on research, development and sustainability to accomplish these goals."