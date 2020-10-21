Emirates, Etihad on the radar of European tech firm MessageBird

Leading UAE airlines Emirates and Etihad Airways are on the radar of MessageBird, the world’s leading omnichannel cloud communications platform, as it seeks to partner with top-name clients in the GCC region, the boss of the company has revealed.

The company is also working aggressively to bring some of the big names in the hotels, e-commerce, luxury fashion brands and brick-and-mortar retailers on board as part of its ambitious growth plans in the Middle East region.

Robert Vis, founder and CEO of MessageBird

“GCC is home to not one but three of the most famous and award winning airlines on the planet - Emirates, Etihad and Qatar. Yet when it comes to customer service, almost all airlines are still largely reliant on the inefficient channels of voice and email,” Robert Vis, founder and CEO of MessageBird, told Arabian Business.

Vis said MessageBird is a fully global platform, accessible to all countries in the GCC region and able to better connect any company in the GCC with their customers wherever they are in the world.

“Let’s take airlines as an example. When people ask me where I live, I often joke that I live on a plane. I want to live in a world where, if my flight is delayed and it looks like I might miss my connection, I want to be able to text with an airline and change my flight on the go while the airline already knows who I am.

“I want to kill waiting on hold forever, especially during stressful times like missing your connecting flight. That’s the kind of extraordinary customer experience that we can now enable with our ‘Inbox’ product," Vis said.

MessageBird, which has recently raised $200 million funding, is spreading its net wide in the GCC region, after bringing onboard some of the fast growing tech majors in the region such as Careem, Etisalat and OkaDoc.

“We see huge opportunities in the region - from airlines to hotels, e-commerce to luxury fashion brands and physical retailers.

“Unfortunately we can’t share any specific details, but watch this space,” was Vis’ response when asked to name some of the companies MessageBird was currently in talks with for possible client acquisition.

Vis has earlier revealed to Arabian Business that MessageBird was looking to make the Middle East among its largest market globally, and that the company has plans to hire to beef up its operations in the region.

Vis also said that his company was currently "super focused" on enabling the best businesses in the GCC region to be able to talk to their customers the way their customers already talk to their friends and at a time that suits them and on a platform of their customer’s choice with its trio of ominichannel products.

According to a recent research by the International Data Corporation (IDC), the GCC public cloud market is expected to more than double in value by 2024, growing from $956 million this year to $2.35 billion at a cumulative annual growth rate of 25 percent.

The IDC study said countries in the GCC were witnessing accelerated cloud adoption, aided by ongoing investment by cloud providers and the continued need for remote working arrangements.