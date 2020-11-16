GISEC, the Middle East's biggest cybersecurity summit, is back: Here are five reasons why you should go

GISEC, the region’s biggest cybersecurity technology summit, is returning to the Dubai World Trade Centre this year. Co-located with GITEX 2020 – the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia’s largest tech summit – this year’s GISEC features a wealth of content and networking opportunities, both at the venue and, for the first time, virtually.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic seeing a dramatic rise in remote working this year, the importance of robust cybersecurity infrastructure has never been more important.

GISEC brings together thousands of the foremost infosec and tech professionals, business leaders, change-makers and senior practitioners for three days of unparalleled discovery, learning and networking with key government contacts and top global businesses.

Here’s what you need to see at GISEC 2020:

The brightest minds in information security

You can expect to see CIOs, CISOs and VPs of top companies such as Telefonica, Saudi Ports, IKEA Group, Amazon Pay India, DHL Express, Dubai Health Authority, Habib Bank AG, Juma Al Majid Group, Al Maskari Holding, Bank of Jordan, General Motors MENA, Dubai Customs, General Electric MENA, Union National Bank, Majid Al Futtaim Retail – Carrefour, Lulu Group International and more.

The pick of day one’s agenda would have to be an interview with Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, the UAE Government’s Head of Cybersecurity, on the main stage at 1:15pm. A little while later, Dubai Police’s Director of Cybercrime will give a talk on the new threats emerging as the UAE continues on its path to cashless commerce.

We’ll also hear from Etisalat’s senior director of security solutions about the ramifications of 5G for cybersecurity.

Fascinating panel discussions

This year’s panels have a particular focus on strategising government cybersecurity roadmaps, which has become increasingly crucial as services continue to become digitised – a process sped up by the ongoing pandemic.

Some of the topics under discussion from a range of CISOs – including those of Dubai Customs, Standard Chartered Bank and the UAE Department of Culture and Tourism – are the changing role of a CISO in a remote work environment; dealing with high-level social engineering attacks; phishing attacks and their evolution; and how AI can be harnessed to combat cybersecurity threats.

The Dark Stage

Returning to GISEC this year, The Dark Stage will take visitors down into the deepest corners of the dark web – and will even include some live hacks. You’ll learn about cutting-edge – and controversial – subject matter such as cyber warfare and attacks co-ordinated by nation states, as well as the nefarious activities being carried out on the dark web.

With the allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 US elections bringing many of these issues to the fore, The Dark Stage will inform audiences of how malicious actors carry out their digital attacks.

The highlight of this year’s Dark Stage will be keynote speaker Bryan Seely, a globally renowned cybersecurity expert, ethical hacker, author and former US marine. Seely gained infamy six years ago after becoming the first – and so far, only – person to successfully wiretap both the US Secret Service and the FBI.

Virtual offering

If you can’t make it in person, you can tune in to an on-demand virtual conference and webinars. Whether it’s a fireside CISO chat, a case study presentation on AI or a live hacking demonstration, all of the material can be accessed online, either in real time or later on at your own convenience.

Broad sector representation

One of the silver linings of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has been the rapid digitisation of all kinds of services across a wide range of industries. The senior people in charge of developing digital security solutions for these sectors will be in attendance at GISEC 2020 to share their learnings from a most unusual year.

Here are the industries being represented by GISEC attendees:

• Communications/Electronics• Defence• Education• Energy and Natural Resources• Finance, Insurance and Real Estate• Government• Healthcare• Legal• Manufacturing• Media and Broadcasting• Telecom• Transport (Aviation, Roads and Railways)• Utilities

