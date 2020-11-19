Warehouse robots set to take over amid surge in Gulf e-commerce market

From labour-intensive methods and expansive shed-type structures in dusty outskirts to high-tech facilities close to city centres manned by robots, the Covid-induced upsurge in e-commerce is currently changing the warehousing and logistics industry in the GCC region in an unprecedented way.

According to industry experts, the transition in the industry is also set to see increased hiring of tech and engineering talents – from electromechanical technicians to demand planners to data analysts - by several warehousing and tech solution providers in the coming months.

“Warehousing companies are now in the process of transitioning from labour-intensive and expansive warehouse facilities to far more modern and agile facilities that can cater to far more demanding customers,” Navin Narayan, founder-CEO of ACME Intralog, told Arabian Business.

Meet Tally, the UAE's first retail robot employee Tally scans the shelves three times a day in Dubai supermarket to spot missing, misplaced, unmarked, and incorrectly priced items

“I see future warehouses in the (GCC) region becoming a lot more technology reliant, from now on."

He added: “Warehouses catering to FMCG and industrial manufacturing will grow vertically with investment in automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) solutions, whereas e-commerce, pharmaceutical distribution as well as grocery retail investing heavily in technology for order picking, sorting and robotic fulfillment.”

Narayan said in larger markets in the region such as Saudi Arabia, he expected more investments in micro-fulfillment solutions that are designed to cater to the vast geographical demands of the market.

“With automation, one can also see that warehouses are now built to high standards and talented manpower enjoy interacting with their automated peers in a more human friendly environment,” he said.

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting lockdowns across the globe has led to unprecedented spike in online shopping by customers, while industries across the sectors were plagued with major disruptions in their supply chains.

E-commerce payments are estimated to account for 28.2 percent of the total UAE card payment transactions value, according to a joint study by Dubai Economy and Visa.

For many companies, the sudden spurt in e-commerce during Covid meant investing in automation because social distancing meant less manpower on the warehouse floor.

“With the e-commerce demand driving retail sales, the focus in retail has shifted from customer engagement to customer fulfillment. The Middle East retail customer demography is shifting towards a younger population which is mobile e-com friendly with a need for fast fulfillment and yet a variety to be offered to them on the virtual retail shelf,” the HR head of leading retail chain in the Middle East, who did not want to be identified because of company policy, told Arabian Business.

The HR head said to meet this shift, all big players are now heavily focused on beefing up their supply chain, and local warehouse logistics gives them the winning edge.

“Especially for the traditional bricks and mortar players, to compete against the pure e-commerce players with well oiled global supply chains, the game changer is local warehouse bases which are agile and automated,” he said.

Industry analysts said businesses have now begun to focus on intra-logistics and are now investing in best in class modernised warehouse infrastructure, while investments by the regional government in logistics infrastructure has guaranteed that they have access to well developed seaports, airports and road infrastructure.

The warehouse automation market in the Middle East is expected to hit over $1 billion by 2022 from about $600 million in 2019, an analyst with PwC India said.

Navin Narayan, founder and CEO of ACME Intralog

Added Narayan: “In the next two years, I believe, companies will make investments in ASRS and integrated inventory management software. Many will also consider bringing production closer to home to have better control on the supply chain and save on freight transportation costs.”

According to sector experts, the latest move by brick and mortar retail chain majors in the Middle East to transition to ‘omnichannel’ players - allowing customers to purchase from anywhere (in-store, online) and delivering the product where it is convenient for them - will add to significant investment and growth of the warehousing and logistics/delivery industry in the region.

“The growth of omnichannel will have repercussions on the warehousing system, as there will be a need for multiple delivery options. Warehouse and distribution centers will need to invest in technologies and software to support omnichannel distribution,” Narayan said.

According to industry projections, investment in e-commerce fulfillment solutions is estimated to jump to $370 million by 2022 from $130 million in 2019 in the GCC region.

Investments in modernisation of the back end of grocery retail is expected to reach over $160 million, the push for omnichannel in fashion and beauty is estimated to lead to investments of over $310 million by 2022.

On the expected change of employee profile in the industry, Narayan said there would be increased demand for skilled and tech manpower in distribution centres with the advent of automation.

“There will be greater demand for electromechanical technicians, order pickers, demand planners as well as professionals with experience in data analytics," he said, adding that overseas markets such as the EU as well as India and South Asia have the talent pool with requisite skill sets and will drive the manpower supply in the near term.