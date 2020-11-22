Dell Technologies to explore AI and machine learning at GITEX 2020

US tech giant Dell Technologies is to play a leading role in GITEX Technology Week 2020. Dell is a Gold sponsor and will take up a host of speaking opportunities at the Dubai World Trade Centre-based tech show from the 6-10 December 2020.

On day one of a packed GITEX 2020 conference agenda, Dell’s principal technologist, Raed Hijer, will lead an interactive discussion on strategies for accelerating machine learning and artificial intelligence across a range of industries. Dell has been a pioneer in this field for a number of years and Hijer will draw on the company’s wealth of experience in this realm.

Last month, Dell launched a range of EMC Ready Solutions to accelerate artificial intelligence take up in the healthcare and manufacturing sectors.

GITEX 2020 to bring five cutting-edge tech shows to Dubai From December 6-10, GITEX 2020 will lead the tech world from the front with a special bumper edition co-locating with four sister shows

Dell says that its new EMC Ready Solution for HPC Genomics will help companies fast-track an array of AI and ML systems into production in a quick and cost effective manner.

“Data is the fuel driving innovations that can transform human lives. A crucial step in the process is to derive meaningful insights from data,” said Chris Kelly, vice president and general manager, Data Center & Compute, Dell Technologies, Asia Pacific & Japan, in a recent statement to the press.

“Our HPC solutions and technologies are developed to assist researchers and data scientists to make AI applications more accessible and reduce time to insights. So, they can focus on accelerating new discoveries and uncovering new benefits for the future," he says.

Click here to see the full Gitex Technology Week 2020 agenda and register for the show.

This article originally appeared on ITP.net, our sister site