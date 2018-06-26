Kuwait's Agility inks deal for Egyptian logistics hub

Facility will be established in East Port Said, one of the most important strategic sites on the Mediterranean Sea, as part of an agreement with the Suez Canal Authority

Kuwait-based Agility is set to establish a logistics centre in East Port Said, one of the most important strategic sites on the Mediterranean Sea, as part of an agreement with the Suez Canal Authority.

Admiral Mohab Mamish, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority and chairman of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), and Tarek Sultan, vice chairman and CEO of Agility, signed a protocol of cooperation.

Under this protocol, Agility will develop a hub with international standard logistics infrastructure to enhance the importing and warehousing of raw materials, as well as the export and distribution of intermediate and final goods through the Suez Canal Ports, a statement said.

The company will also provide solutions for Egyptian customs, including the modernisation and automation of the customs processes, it added.

“The establishment of the East Port Said project is in line with the Egypt 2030 Vision. It also achieves Egypt’s development goals in creating an integrated sustainable economic growth through the creation of new job opportunities and enhancing Suez Canal Zone status as a commercial and industrial hub.” said Mamish.

He said the protocol also includes the development of a ‘green’ logistics hub for value-added services.

Sultan added: “Egypt’s prominent location allows access to strong regional markets and trade routes, making it an ideal site for a regional distribution hub. Given the global demand for access and presence in the continent, Agility has continuously invested in Africa.

"Establishing an integrated industrial and logistics hub in partnership with SCZone, as well as providing modernized, automated customers services, matches Agility’s Africa strategy and further highlights Egypt’s role as a key regional player.”

In Egypt, Agility manages 43,000 sq m of warehouse space and 30,000 sq m of open yard storage.