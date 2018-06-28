Emirates SkyCargo set to add Chile to its global network

Santiago will be carrier's sixth destination in South America following Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Viracopos, Buenos Aires and Ciudad del Este

Emirates SkyCargo, the freight division of Emirates, will be adding Santiago, Chile to its network of cargo destinations from July 5.

Santiago will be Emirates SkyCargo’s sixth destination in South America following Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Viracopos, Buenos Aires and Ciudad del Este.

The air cargo carrier said in a statement that it will be offering customers up to 15 tonnes of cargo capacity on its Boeing 777-200LR aircraft.

With the launch of its services to Santiago, Emirates SkyCargo will be able to facilitate Chilean exports of salmon and other perishables to destinations on its global network.

Chile is the world’s second largest producer of farmed salmon and exports of salmon from the country were valued at over $4.6 billion in 2017.

The new service will also offer one of the fastest flight connections for cargo from Chile to destinations in East Asia including Shanghai, Middle East and Russia through Dubai.

The main import commodities into Santiago are expected to be e-commerce shipments from East Asia, the airline said.

In 2017, Emirates SkyCargo moved a total of 48,000 tonnes of cargo to and from South America helping local businesses connect with their customers across a network spanning over 155 cities across six continents, it added.