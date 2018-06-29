New Dubai-Sharjah bus route launched amid growing demand

Public Transport Agency, part of the Roads and Transport Authority, says it has launched the E311 bus route to meet the increasing demand commuting between the two emirates daily

Growing commuter demand has led Dubai's transport authority to open up a new bus route between the emirate and Sharjah.

The Public Transport Agency, part of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said it has launched the E311 bus route to meet the increasing demand commuting between the two emirates daily.

Mohammed Abu Bakr Al-Hashimi, director of planning and business development at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said six buses are deployed with a travel time of 30 minutes between Rashidiya Metro Station in Dubai and Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah.

Route E311 starts passes through Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to enter Sharjah, serving the following bus stops - Industrial Area’s National Paints, Maliha Road Industrial Area Intersection, Maliha Road Sabah Industries, Maliha Road GECO Minerwa and Maliha Road Municipality Office, Maliha Road 2nd Industrial Junction, Maliha Road 2nd Industrial Junction, Maliha Road J&P Junction, Maliha Road Maza Signal Junction, Maliha Road Maza Signal Junction, King Faisal Road Maza Signal Junction, King Faisal Road Bridge, King Faisal Road Jumbo (Sony), King Faisal Road ADNOC Petrol Station and King Faisal Road Gold Souq (Old), and Al Jubail Station.

Al-Hashimi added: “RTA always seeks to broaden and improve the level of services delivered to the public... The route was launched in coordination with Sharjah Roads & Transport Authority, complementing the cooperation between the two sides to serve as many as possible bus riders commuting between Sharjah and Dubai."