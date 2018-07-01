DP World 's new logistics facility in Ethiopia to serve landlocked countries in Africa

DP World Chairman and CEO Sultan bin Sulayem said goods can be transported from Ethiopia to different African landlocked countries.

The facility will help facilitate the flow of goods to and from landlocked countries in Africa.

On Saturday, Sulayem – who is also the chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation – said that “we are planning to set up a logistics complex in Ethiopia where goods can be transported from the port to it, and from there it can be transported to different African landlocked countries.”

“We have signed a number of agreements with Ethiopia that will promote our friendly relationships with them,” he added.

“Business groups in Dubai can always benefit from DP World’s presence in different countries, including Rwanda and Egypt, where re-exporting opportunities are abundant.”

In his remarks, which were made to a group of businessmen gathered in Dubai, Sulayem added that the world is currently witnessing “rapid changes and developments in trade”, including America’s protective measures designed to curb the flow of goods from the EU and China into the United States market.

“There are international efforts to reach a fair and balanced trade, and these developments and changes have put us face to face with new challenges, but we have learnt from our wise leadership and challenges can be turned into opportunities,” he added. “We carefully study developments in international trade to always find alternative markets and this can be sustained through enhancing our strategic partnerships.”

In late June, DP World announced that it came to an agreement with Canada’s Port of Prince agreed on terms of a project development plan that outlines the next phase of expansion for the DP World Prince Rupert Fairview Container Terminal.

The expansion will increase annual throughput capacity at Canada’s second largest container terminal to 1.8 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) when complete in 2022.