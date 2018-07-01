Emirates airline warns passengers of new restrictions on powdered goods

Security measures will also be implemented restricting powder-like substances in the carry-on belongings or cabin baggage of all customers departing Australia, New Zealand and the US.

Passengers on US, Australia or New Zealand flights will be subject to new enhanced security screening measures, Emirates has warned passengers in a new advisory.

According to the advisory, under the new directives of the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA), powder-like substances in containers equal to or above 350 millilitres or grams will have to checked-in and will not be allowed in carry-on belongings or cabin baggage.

New item added to security check for US-bound airline passengers Passengers carrying more than twelve ounces of powder will be subject to additional screening starting on June 30

Baby formula, prescription medicines and cremated human remains (ashes) are exempt from the restrictions. Powder-like substances purchased in airport duty free shops must be placed in sealed tamper evident bags along with proof of purchase.

“These items will be confiscated at Dubai (DXB) as well as Milan (MXP) and Athens (ATH), depending on the last point of departure,” the advisory added. “Powders under 350 ml/grams may be subject to additional screening.”

Travel Advisory: New rules are in effect for carry-on bags for those flying from or via Australia and New Zealand or from, via or to the USA. As of 30 June, powders 350 ml and over are subject to additional screening. Full information at https://t.co/1kGDLtlzbD— Emirates Airline (@emirates) July 1, 2018

“The decision to confiscate or permit the powder-like substances in the cabin of the aircraft will be made by the respective security enforcement agencies,” the statement added.

In New Zealand, the restrictions commenced at Auckland Airport on June 30, and will be introduced on all international flights departing Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown from July 31.

Earlier in June, the US TSA announced that it planned to add powders to a list of items that require additional scrutiny, a policy that TSA Spokesman Michael England said was partly in response to a failed bomb plot on at Etihad flight to Abu Dhabi from Sydney in 2017.