Riyadh to host first Saudi Airshow in March 2019

Saudi Airshow will offer chalets next to the runway to allow manufacturers to present their entire range of aircraft and to facilitate demonstration flights.

Saudi Airshow will host a mix of business, general and commercial aviation and aerospace exhibitors on a 100,000 square-metre static area which will accommodate over 100 aircraft

Riyadh’s Tumamah Airport will host the ‘Saudi Airshow’ in March 2019, it was announced on Sunday.

The event will host a mix of business, general and commercial aviation and aerospace exhibitors on a 100,000 square-metre static area which will accommodate over 100 aircraft of various sizes.

Adone Events will coordinate the event – the first of its kind in the country – on March 12, 13 and 14, 2019.

The show will also offer chalets next to the runway to allow manufacturers to present their entire range of aircraft and to facilitate demonstration flights.

Additionally, three exhibition halls will host more than 700 booths and pavilions, similar to other airshows organised by Adone Events, including the Abu Dhabi Air Expo, African Airshow and France Air Expo.

“I am honoured that the Saudi Aviation Club has shown its confidence in Adone Events by agreeing to collaborate with us on this exciting new venture,” Didier Mary said.

“Our experience, knowledge and network of aviation contacts is such that we can already confirm that more than 200 aviation companies have expressed strong interest in participating.”

“The growth of aviation in Saudi Arabia reflects the need for this type of international exhibition and we are delighted to be involved,” he added.

The event will be held under the patronage of Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage and founder and chairman of the Saudi Aviation Club.